VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction by mother's boyfriend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Bodycam footage shows when Utah authorities rescued two sisters, ages 18 months and 8 months, after police say they were abducted from their Riverside home by their mother's live-in boyfriend.

In the video released by the Utah Department of Public Safety, a state trooper is seen making a traffic stop of a white van and placing a man in handcuffs as another suspect who exits the vehicle is later arrested.

A state trooper than approaches the van and takes one of children from a woman who was in the vehicle.

"Hi. How are you?" the officer says to the child as he holds her.

The girls, 18-month-old Darla Yonka and 8-month-old Emma Yonka, had been missing for four days before the van they were in was spotted in Utah.

Investigators said the mother's live-in boyfriend, Joshua Adle, had taken the children without their mother's consent in July.

Adle and his mother and father were allegedly part of the kidnapping.

The girls have since been reunited with their mother.
