VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant, injuring 2

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the moment a vehicle slammed into a restaurant, injuring two people in Covina Wednesday night.The solo-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:24 p.m. on the 1100 block of San Bernardino Road, according to Covina police.Footage shows the grey Kia Sorento cutting through the street it was on, jumping the curb and heading toward Mar Y Tierra restaurant before crashing.Aftermath from the wreck showed the wall of the restaurant severely damaged and the vehicle's front end destroyed. Pieces from the wall were scattered on the ground.Two people in the car were transported.Police said DUI was not suspected in causing the crash.A building inspector was called to the scene to assess structural damage to the building.