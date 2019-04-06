SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A violent crash on a local freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night was caught on camera.
The video was taken at the interchange of the southbound 110 and the westbound 105 freeways.
You can see a vehicle slam right into the divider. The California Highway Patrol said the driver is a woman in her 70s.
The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A CHP officer who spoke with her said she didn't remember much after the initial impact.
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into divider on freeway interchange in South Los Angeles
