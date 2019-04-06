VIDEO: Vehicle slams into divider on freeway interchange in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A violent crash on a local freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night was caught on camera.The video was taken at the interchange of the southbound 110 and the westbound 105 freeways.You can see a vehicle slam right into the divider. The California Highway Patrol said the driver is a woman in her 70s.The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A CHP officer who spoke with her said she didn't remember much after the initial impact.