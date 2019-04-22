VIDEO: Huge waterfalls cascade from penthouse pool after strong quake hits Philippines

A strong earthquake in the Philippines killed at least three people and trapped several others in a building.

About 30 people are still unaccounted for.

Incredible video shows huge waterfalls cascading from a penthouse swimming pool at this high-rise in Manila.

The 6.1-magnitude quake swayed skyscrapers and caused frightened office workers to run into the streets.

An international airport terminal has also been closed because of damage to the check-in areas, ceilings and sections of the departure area.

The U.S. Geological Survey's preliminary estimate is that more than 49 million people were exposed to some shaking from the earthquake, with more than 14 million people likely to feel moderate shaking or more.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakepoolcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News