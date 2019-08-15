VIDEO: Sonoma County officer opens fire as attempted stabbing suspect jumps in deputy cruiser

A wild confrontation was caught on a deputy's body camera.The incident began with a desperate 911 call that sent a Sonoma County deputy racing to a local shopping mall. The suspect had attempted to stab a Macy's store manager."He literally tried to kill us ma'am...he tried to stab us in the neck," the 911 caller said.The deputy saw the suspect walking down a sidewalk. He pulled over and yelled for him to get on the ground.The deputy attempted to use a stun gun on the suspect but it didn't fully connect and was ineffective.The suspect took off and entered the deputy's cruiser. The deputy fired at the vehicle and radioed for help. Other deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene. The suspect did not suffer life threatening injuries.A close-up of the officer's body camera video shows a knife in the suspect's hand.The suspect has been identified as Brad Baymon, 42. He has been charged with multiple felonies including robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.