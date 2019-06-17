VIDEO: Woman chases down purse-snatcher at Atlanta gas station

Video from an Atlanta gas station shows a gutsy woman chase down a man she caught stealing her purse.

A woman named Ryan said she was pumping gas when a car pulled up and the man on the driver's side grabbed her purse.

It was a "slider," where criminals steal from your car while you pump gas.

But Ryan wasn't going to just let the guy get away.

She took off after him, chasing him around the gas station and into the street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiapurse snatchingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News