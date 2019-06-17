VIDEO: Woman chases down purse-snatcher at Atlanta gas station

Video from an Atlanta gas station shows a gutsy woman chase down a man she caught stealing her purse.
A woman named Ryan said she was pumping gas when a car pulled up and the man on the driver's side grabbed her purse.
It was a "slider," where criminals steal from your car while you pump gas.
But Ryan wasn't going to just let the guy get away.
She took off after him, chasing him around the gas station and into the street.
