Woman plows car through crowd of protesters in West Hollywood: VIDEO

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Unsettling video from West Hollywood on Sunday shows a woman driving through a crowd of protesters.The incident at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards occurred as Black Lives Matter and Pride supporters gathered in the area.According to several witnesses, the driver was alerted to a march in progress ahead, and was asked politely to turn around but continued to drive forward.Video shows the driver honking at the protesters, and a person on the hood of the Lexus as it continues moving.No injuries were reported, and no citations have been given thus far, according to the West Hollywood sheriff's station.An estimated 40,000 people were in the Hollywood area for the All Black Lives Matter solidarity march led by black LGBTQ+ community.The protest march, which ended at Santa Monica and San Vincente boulevards in West Hollywood, was meant to be a direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression.