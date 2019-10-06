Video: Woman holding gun, baby terrorizes San Diego church on Easter Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Newly released video shows a traumatic scene inside a San Diego area church where a woman holding her baby and a gun interrupted a service on Easter Sunday.

Anna Conkey is accused of walking into the church and making threats to blow up at the Tsidkenu Church in the Clairemont community.

At one point, officials say she aimed the gun at her 10-month-old son.

Churchgoers were able to tackle and disarm the woman shortly before police arrived. The baby was not harmed in the incident.

Officers took Conkey into custody and say they determined the gun was not loaded.

During her trial last week, the pastor testified that Conkey also pointed the gun at parishioners.

The pastor tried to calm everyone down by telling them her weapon wasn't real, but it was.

"Just get down and prayed, get down and pray," pastor Ben Weisen was heard saying in the video. "You gotta put that down. Police are gonna come in really hot, and they don't know it's a Taser. You gotta put it down right now."

Conkey pleaded not guilty to several felony counts, including child abuse and making a false bomb report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoterror threatchurchthreatguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive explosions injure 4 at Huntington Beach restaurant
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
West Carson hot car death: Father remembers daughter's smile
Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack
Show More
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
CicLAvia celebrating UCLA's 100th anniversary
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
Walmart cashier recovering after chilling attack
Mayor Pete: Country needs more unions, higher wages
More TOP STORIES News