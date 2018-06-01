A woman in Adelanto pulled off some dangerous maneuvers as she took matter into her own hands to not let the repo man take her car.Wild footage of the incident was sent to us by an Eyewitness News viewer.The woman's Honda was boxed in by a tow truck Thursday afternoon at a shopping center off Highway 395 when the driver hopped in and fired up the engine.Bystanders said there were children in the car. One woman can be heard yelling at the driver, "You got kids in the car baby, calm down."It took some tricky maneuvering and damaging that Honda, but she eventually forced her way out and sped off.