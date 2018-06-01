VIDEO: Woman pulls off dangerous maneuvers to escape repo man in Adelanto

A woman in Adelanto determined to repossess her car from the repo man took matters into her own hands. Her tricky maneuvers were caught on video. (Juan Castillo)

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in Adelanto pulled off some dangerous maneuvers as she took matter into her own hands to not let the repo man take her car.

Wild footage of the incident was sent to us by an Eyewitness News viewer.

The woman's Honda was boxed in by a tow truck Thursday afternoon at a shopping center off Highway 395 when the driver hopped in and fired up the engine.

Bystanders said there were children in the car. One woman can be heard yelling at the driver, "You got kids in the car baby, calm down."

It took some tricky maneuvering and damaging that Honda, but she eventually forced her way out and sped off.
