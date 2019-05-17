VIDEO: Woman sought in attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old boy near DTLA

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old boy near downtown L.A. this week.

Police say that at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, the attempted kidnapping of the child occurred on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

Video shows a woman walking on a sidewalk and approaching the child and a guardian. She attempts to pull the boy's hand and walk away with him, but the family member appears to be able to stop the suspect from snatching the boy.

The female suspect continues walking after the incident. She remains at large.

Police said the suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with black hair and brown eyes and standing at approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

Despite initial reports, the suspect is not linked to another kidnapping that occurred Tuesday at an L.A. McDonald's. Suspect Maralyn Ramos was seen on video picking up a young boy and walking out of the restaurant. A young girl who was sitting nearby followed the woman outside and alerted other adults. Ramos was found and arrested Wednesday night.
"When you have little kids that you're with, at stores, restaurants, or whatever the case might be, don't lose your sight on them," said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).
