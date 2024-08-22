Rams connect with fans for a good cause at annual kick-off charity event
Thursday, August 22, 2024 9:49PM
The Los Angeles Rams hosted its annual kick-off charity event in downtown L.A., giving the team a chance to interact with fans off the field for a good cause.
