713 Shirts proudly reps Houston

This uniquely Houston shop celebrates H-town culture from DJ Screw to Marvin Zindler.

This uniquely Houston shop celebrates H-town culture from DJ Screw to Marvin Zindler.

This uniquely Houston shop celebrates H-town culture from DJ Screw to Marvin Zindler.

This uniquely Houston shop celebrates H-town culture from DJ Screw to Marvin Zindler.

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you call it Space City or H-Town, if you cheer on the Houston Astros or listen to DJ Screw - 713 Shirts has something for you.

The shop in the Brays Oaks neighborhood proudly embraces Houston culture.

Chris P is the owner. He is also the artist behind the uniquely Houston designs.

"H-town culture is in my designs because H-town culture is in me," Chris said.

Click the video above to see the story.

713 Shirts will be open on 713 Day from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The store is located at 8536 W Bellfort Avenue in Houston.

You can shop their designs online, here.