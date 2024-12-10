American Political Item Collectors buy, sell, and trade election collections

The American Political Item Collectors come from across the country to buy, sell, and trade their election collections!

TITUSVILLE, New Jersey -- Tony Lee has been collecting election accessories since he was a kid. His passion has led him all the way to becoming president of the American Political Item Collectors.

He will join dozens of members to buy, sell, and trade items at the Sheraton Bucks County Langhorne in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The event is open to the public and will take place from Friday, November 8, 2024, to Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Future events are listed on their website.

Watch the video above and visit their website to learn more.

