Portrait of a Warrior: Andrew Bachelder

For a Texas veteran, golf is more than a game. The sport helped him heal, and now, he is empowering veterans through his nonprofit, Loops Fore Troops.

For a Texas veteran, golf is more than a game. The sport helped him heal, and now, he is empowering veterans through his nonprofit, Loops Fore Troops.

For a Texas veteran, golf is more than a game. The sport helped him heal, and now, he is empowering veterans through his nonprofit, Loops Fore Troops.

For a Texas veteran, golf is more than a game. The sport helped him heal, and now, he is empowering veterans through his nonprofit, Loops Fore Troops.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The sport of golf keeps Marine veteran Andrew Bachelder, a two-time Warrior Open champion, moving forward. But it wasn't always this way.

Bachelder survived a 2009 midair helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan. He suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures across his body. His wife, Debi, said when he returned home, he was suffering in many ways.

"He was gradually digging deeper into this hole," Debi shared.

Bachelder admitted he attempted to take his own life.

"At one point, you're like, I'm done with it," Bachelder shared. "That's the story of so many Veterans each day."

Bachelder credits Debi for saving his life, "She's my hero."

Bachelder added that he is grateful for having another chance at life. Today, he is helping other struggling veterans through his nonprofit, Loops Fore Troops, which he co-founded. Their mission is to equip Veterans with the tools and knowledge for success by training them to be caddies.

"It allows the veterans to get on the golf course and battle that 4 inches in between the ears, whether it's hitting the golf ball or walking the player," Bachelder said.

For more information on Loops Fore Troops, visit their website.

If you're a veteran in a crisis or concerned about one, call the Veteran Crisis Line for free, confidential support 24/7. Dial 988 then press 1.