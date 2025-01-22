Baguette X Phorria: Philadelphia's Mexican Vietnamese Fusion Restaurant

Philadelphia, Pa -- Baguette X Phorria is Philadelphias Mexican-Vietnamese fusion restaurant. Owner Bryan Nguyen got the idea for the business when he noticed the similarities between the cuisines while cooking birria tacos for the first time.

"A lot of the fusion really makes sense. Onion, cilantro, both are big in both cultures," says Nguyen. "Mexican cuisine has a lot of stews, and in Vietnamese culture, there are a lot of stews as well." He created his viral Pho Birria Tacos and started selling them out of a food truck, eventually opening his brick-and-mortar restaurant, Baguette X Phorria.

The menu features other fusion items, like the Cheesy Melts on sourdough bread. "It gets nice and crispy. Very, very, very crunchy," says Nguyen. "Youre supposed to dip it in the birria dip it in there, take a bite."

The fusion dishes have been getting a lot of attention on social media, and according to Nguyen, what you see is what you get. "You come here, and its exactly how its going to look. I'm very big on presentation."