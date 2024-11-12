Love Your Neighbor collaborative beer release party sends love to those in need

Broad Street Love and Love City Brewing team up to release a new brew, Love Your Neighbor

Love Your Neighbor beer collaboration sares love to those in need

Love Your Neighbor beer collaboration sares love to those in need Broad Street Love and Love City Brewing team up to release a new brew, Love Your Neighbor

Love Your Neighbor beer collaboration sares love to those in need Broad Street Love and Love City Brewing team up to release a new brew, Love Your Neighbor

Love Your Neighbor beer collaboration sares love to those in need Broad Street Love and Love City Brewing team up to release a new brew, Love Your Neighbor

PHILADELPHIA -- Love Your Neighbor is a new beer on the scene thanks to a collaboration between Broad Street Love and Love City Brewing in Philadelphia.

Broad Street Love is a community resource center and support network for those in the city experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Love City Brewing is a craft brewery that creates community and good beer and fosters outreach with the neighborhood.

It was a match made in heaven!

The release party, which is the debut of the special label, is the kickoff to preparations for the Love Your Neighbor Fest taking place in October of 2024.

The fest is the first of its kind to reach out directly to those utilizing Broad Street Love as a community and resource.

The festival is for the people,and will feature music, meals, and a fun way to engage with Philadelphia's vulnerable populations.

The label on the new brew will feature a QR code which takes buyers directly onto the Broad Street Love website.

There they can find out the multitude ways to give back, volunteer and help out with their mission.

For more information on the limited release and more events at both locations you can visit broadcitylove.org and lovecitybrewing.com.