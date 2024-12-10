Exploring the haunted history of Brinton Lodge in Pennsylvania

Douglasville, Pa -- Brinton Lodge, a centuries-old mansion in Douglasville, Berks County, is a prime destination for both history buffs and ghost hunters.

Brinton Lodge was gifted to Thomas Millard in 1711 by William Penn to build mills and ended up in the hands of Caleb Brinton in 1927.

Haunting accounts date back to the 1970s when a paranormal investigator documented 5 ghosts throughout the house.

Now, owner Eileen Reeser conducts tours throughout the entire property not only to share ghost stories, but to also keep the lodge's rich history alive.

Historic records also indicate that Elizabeth Taylor, Eddie Fisher, Frank Sinatra and Benny Goodman are among the list of guests who have stayed at the Lodge. They would go there for after parties following performances at the Sunnybrook Ball room in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.