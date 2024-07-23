Pennsylvania man creates a road-worthy bumper car

Over the past few years, Dan Hryhorcoff has undertaken quite a unique project.
He combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy to create his own street-legal bumper car.
He calls it his 'covid project'.
"I had a machine shop for 35 years and built stuff for other people," he says. "When I retired, I didn't want to build for other people anymore, so I played with my own toys."
His inspiration came from the bumper cars at Knoebels Amusement Park.
"They had the perfect one; it's all made as close as I could to the actual 1953 Lusse bumper car," explains Hryhorcoff.
The front end is made from a Chevy Aveo and it has everything that's needed to make it a street legal motorcycle car.