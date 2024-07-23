Pennsylvania man creates a road-worthy bumper car

Dan Hryhorcoff took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

Dan Hryhorcoff took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

Dan Hryhorcoff took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

Dan Hryhorcoff took on a unique project: he combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy.

Over the past few years, Dan Hryhorcoff has undertaken quite a unique project.

He combined a theme park staple with a motorcycle and a Chevy to create his own street-legal bumper car.

He calls it his 'covid project'.

"I had a machine shop for 35 years and built stuff for other people," he says. "When I retired, I didn't want to build for other people anymore, so I played with my own toys."

His inspiration came from the bumper cars at Knoebels Amusement Park.

"They had the perfect one; it's all made as close as I could to the actual 1953 Lusse bumper car," explains Hryhorcoff.

The front end is made from a Chevy Aveo and it has everything that's needed to make it a street legal motorcycle car.