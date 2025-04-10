Alvernia University offers 'career closet' for students seeking jobs, internships

A college in Reading, Pa., has a new addition to its campus. Alvernia University now offers what it calls a "career closet."

"We were told by a lot of experts that if we built it, they would come. And that's exactly been true," says Kim Lemon, Executive Director of Community Standards.

The closet helps prepare students for job and internship interviews, especially when they can't afford professional attire.

"This is one piece of a project we call SOLAR. It's helping students with basic needs and security so they can get through college and thrive," explains Mary-Alice Ozechoski, Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management. "We have a career closet, multiple food pantries across campus, a health center, and a counseling center that are open year-round for students."

The closet is free for students, but those who want to give back are welcome to donate.