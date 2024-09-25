Bristol Myers Squibb Employees Bike 3,000 Miles Cross-Country To Fundraise for Cancer Research

Cannon Beach, Oregon -- To help battle cancer and fund cancer research, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees joined Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C) starting in September and biked from Oregon to New Jersey with the goal of raising $1 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Since the rides inception in 2014, Bristol Myers Squibb employees many of whom have been personally impacted by cancer have come together to fundraise, resulting in more than $12.7 million in donations for cancer research in North America.



The first team kicked off from Cannon Beach, Oregon on September 6, and each rider will cycle approximately 225 miles over a three-day period before handing off to the next team taking the ride across the nation until they reach Long Branch, NJ.



Among the riders participating in this epic cycling event is Jill McKenzie, Senior Therapeutic Area Specialist from Romeo, Michigan. "I am riding in honor of those who have died from cancer, but also in celebration of those who have conquered its challenges. Specifically, I'm riding in memory of my best friends Bonnie and Molly taken from us far too young and for my dad who battled with glioblastoma," said McKenzie. "I ride for them and all others fighting, knowing that together with science, love and support, we will prevail."



"Our employee riders motivation to participate in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer and further contribute to help advance cancer research is personal. Some employees are riding in honor of those whove lost their lives to cancer or are currently battling the disease. Some are cancer survivors themselves. But what the riders have in common is that they are all cycling for patients and patients are our number one priority at BMS," said Wendy Short Bartie, General Manager & Senior Vice President, US Hematology and Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are proud to continue to support the potentially game-changing research that the V Foundation funds."



The money raised this year by the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer riders will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb, up to $500,000.



"Its evident through every piece of the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride how much dedication goes into making this event happen," said Susanna Greer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the V Foundation. "Its an honor for the V Foundation to be the beneficiary of these efforts. Through this amazing endeavor and its fundraising success, were able to fuel the creativity of scientists and fund world-class research, leading to breakthroughs that will impact cancer patients for generations to come."



Eleven years ago, the inaugural C2C4C ride was held in the United States, which has now expanded to three additional rides each year in Europe, Japan and Latin America. C2C4C has become a purposeful tradition at Bristol Myers Squibb, with more than $16 million USD donated globally for cancer research to date.



For more information, or to support the riders in the 2024 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, please visit cancerbikeride.org or follow the ride on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn by using #C2C4C.



About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.



About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee and ad-hoc reviewers. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer. To learn more, visit v.org.