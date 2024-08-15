Chicago's Michelin-starred Ever dazzles on FX's 'The Bear'

CHICAGO -- Ever Restaurant has thrilled diners since it first opened in Chicago's Fulton Market District but has never growled louder than when it was featured on FX's "The Bear."

The two-Michelin-star restaurant, helmed by Chef Curtis Duffy and Director of Operations Michael Muser, is a prominent setting of drama in both season two and three of the critically-acclaimed show.

"The food of course was Ever's, the plating and all of that was done by myself and the team," said Duffy, who's credited as a culinary consultant. "It shows our city in such a great light and shows our industry at its true core."

Ever's sleek dining room, ornate light fixtures and spotless kitchen are unmistakably presented on the Hulu series. Duffy said the restaurant was chosen by producers because of its style and meticulous standards.

"It's the stemware that's polished, it's the silverware that's polished, its the napkin that's set two inches from the edge," Duffy said. "Every inch of detail has been thought of, every detail we try to exceed the guests' expectation from the moment they walk in the door."

Duffy said one scene in season two's "Forks" episode, showing an expeditor station using color codes for diners' desires and dietary restrictions, was very accurate. He described the coordination between the kitchen and dining room at Ever as similar to air traffic control.

"I think they relate to someone coming to this restaurant and exactly what would happen," Duffy said. "The expeditor really takes full control of the kitchen."

The personal journey of a character named Richie on "The Bear" stands out especially to Duffy. Staging for a period at Ever in the show, Richie's mindset changes from apathetic to motivated as he falls in love with working at a prestigious restaurant.

"I see that in so many young cooks these days, where we're able to infect the way they think," said Duffy. "I tell them every day, it's not a light switch."

Ever is known for its multi-course tasting menu, plated perfectly with expertly curated vegetables and protein. Duffy said in the midst of its media popularity, Ever will continue to evolve while supporting sustainability practices at the farms where they source ingredients.

"This experience on its own is a representation of who I am today," Duffy said. "Very seasonal ingredients, we try to grow from farmers that are locally surrounded, within the surrounding states."

For more information on Ever, visit ever-restaurant.com.

All three seasons of FXs "The Bear" can be streamed on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of FX, ABC Localish, and this ABC station.