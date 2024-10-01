Visit the final resting place of founding father Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Nestled in Philadelphia's historic Old City District, Christ Church Burial Ground is like walking through America's history.

Most famously, it is the final resting place of Benjamin Franklin, who is arguably one of Philadelphia's most famous historical figures.

Benjamin Franklin was many things: a diplomat, a scientist, a writer, and a founding father of the United States.

The burial ground, established in 1719, also inters other notable figures, including signers of the Declaration of Independence and Civil War generals.

Franklin's grave, marked by a simple inscription resembling a financial ledger, reflects his wit.

Visitors often toss pennies on his grave, a nod to his famous adage, "A penny saved is a penny earned."