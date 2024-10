Preview of Día de los Muertos events all over U.S.

From parades and festivals to candlelight processions and more, here's a look at some of the many Día de los Muertos events happening all over U.S.

LOS ANGELES -- D Í a de los Muertos is celebrated in cities from coast to coast.

From parades in Houston to a festival in Chicago to what's billed as the largest Day of the Dead event in the U.S. at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, there's something to do no matter where you live.

We have a list of events happening around the country including New York, San Francisco, Raleigh, Fresno, the Philadelphia area and more. Find an event near you by watching the video above.