Philadelphia, Pa -- The African American Museum of Philadelphia has a new exhibition by Demond Melancon called As Any Means Are Necessary. The artist, based in New Orleans 9th Ward, is a member of the Young Seminole Hunters. He works solely with a needle and thread to create massive glass-beaded pieces. Melancon is part of the Black Masking Culture of New Orleans, a more than two-centuries old tradition. The exhibition runs through July 27.