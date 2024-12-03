Interesting history behind Haddonfield's Dinosaur

Haddonfield, NJ -- Among the shops and cafes in the quaint town of Haddonfield, New Jersey, there is something that stands out and stands up - an 8 foot tall, 18-foot long bronze dinosaur sculpture.

But it isn't a random art piece, the sculpture pays tribute to a discovery that shook the scientific world.

In 1858, local scientist William Parker discovered dinosaur fossils here, marking the beginning of paleontological research in the area. The find, a hadrosaur skeleton from the Cretaceous period, was the most complete dinosaur skeleton in the world at the time. In 1868, it became the first mounted dinosaur skeleton, showcased at the Academy of Natural Sciences.