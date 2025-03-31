On your mark, get set! World's largest multilevel go-kart track fills your need for speed

Supercharged Entertainment in Edison, New Jersey, is home to the largest indoor multilevel karting track in the world.

EDISON, New Jersey -- Some of the smoothest, most impressive driving in New Jersey happens indoors.

Supercharged Entertainment in Edison is home to the largest indoor multilevel karting track in the world and has become a go-to for locals looking for excitement.

Clubs, groups and schools can try out different driving styles on two intertwined tracks with unique layouts. Supercharged Chief Operating Officer Cody Browning says that, "if you really want to get some fast speed going on the track you want to join the leagues."

The racing leagues compete weekly and are a hot ticket for speed demons. "You do have to have a driver's license, and then you're going to get the highest speed we offer available," he adds.

Browning says the go-karts tend to draw the biggest crowd at Supercharged but that the building is also full of other forms of entertainment.

The 19 axe-throwing lanes are another popular spot.

There's more to it than just trying to hit a bullseye.

"We have a projector that comes down. You guys can play different games," explains guest services operations manager Nicole Mrowko. She says, "the secret is, imagine that you're mad at someone. That usually gives you enough strength to land it."

Supercharged also has a thrilling Drop Tower ride, a multilevel arcade, bar, restaurant and event space with catering services.

