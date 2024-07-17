Off the coast of New York is a baby white shark nursery

There are 12 different species of sharks that call New York home and marine biologist, Greg Metzger, is in charge of catching and tagging them.

There are 12 different species of sharks that call New York home and marine biologist, Greg Metzger, is in charge of catching and tagging them.

There are 12 different species of sharks that call New York home and marine biologist, Greg Metzger, is in charge of catching and tagging them.

There are 12 different species of sharks that call New York home and marine biologist, Greg Metzger, is in charge of catching and tagging them.

Long Island, New York -- Off the coast of Long Island, Greg Metzger and the SOFO (South Fork) Natural History Museum and Shark Research team are reeling in sharks of all kinds.

Metzger is a marine scientist and the Chief Field Coordinator for the museum.

He is in charge of finding the sharks to tag and release.

Those tags gather important data.

"All you ever hear about is nothing is known about sharks," says Metzger. "Sharks are the gatekeepers of the environment. They're apex predators."

There are 12 species of sharks living in the waters of New York.

From the various tags Greg and his team are able to affix, the museum has been able to confirm the existence of a baby white shark nursery off the coast.

National Geographic's "Baby Sharks in the City" documents Metzger's mission to catch and affix a camera tag to a young of the year white shark.

"Baby white sharks are by far the hardest fish I have ever tried to catch," Metzger says. "They also have a massive attitude as you'll see in the show."

You can stream "Baby Sharks in the City" on Hulu and Disney+.