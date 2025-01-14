The Zwaanendael Museum offers legends, folklore and 400 years of Delaware history.

Lewes, Delaware -- The striking building in the center of Lewes, Delaware was built in 1931 to commemorate the short-lived Dutch colony of Zwaanendael. The colony lasted for about a year, but it set the stage for further Dutch resettlement in the years following and eventually became the beach town of Lewes, Delaware.

The word Zwwanendael can be translated to 'valley of the swans'. The unique building is modeled after the town hall in the Netherlands city of Hoorn.

The museum inside plays host to 400 years of local history, interesting exhibits on local shipwrecks and modern-day area social studies.

Current exhibits feature history on the segregated Delaware beaches of the Jim Crow era and various artifacts from local shipwrecks and small businesses from the 20th century.

One of the most talked about exhibits is the display of a merman! It's made of papier-mch and has been thrilling museum-goers for years. The creature was given to a Lewes collector by an old sea captain.

For more area information on all the history and activities on offer by the Zwaanendael and other Delaware historical attractions, please visit https://history.delaware.gov