Everywhere Manna Bakery pops up, long lines follow

Philadelphia, Pa -- Everywhere Manna Bakery pops up, long lines follow. Saif Manna is the baker behind the buzz. He specializes in the Eastern Mediterranean flavors of the Levant region. He says, that his passion for food was sparked, as he watched his two grandmothers cook everything from scratch. Nearly all of his savory pastries are based on his grandma's recipes as well as some of his sweets.