Unusual shop in Gettysburg features an oasis of sweet treats

Gettysburg, Pa -- Gettysburg is better known for some of the most pivotal moments in American history. But it's also home to an oasis of sweet treats. Mister Eds Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium combines a love for candy and an admiration for, of all things, elephants. "We originally started as a general store, and we've evolved into a candy store and Elephant Museum." Says co-owner Isaac Bucher. "Mr. Ed collected elephants. He opened a museum for the public to see, and along with that, he sold a lot of candy." Inside the store there are 12,000 elephants on display and over 400 different flavors of fudge. Fresh peanuts are also made in a 1902 peanut roaster.