Big time art fun at the Biggs Museum

The Biggs Museum of American Art showcases paintings and art from the 1700s, prints, carvings, furniture, rotating exhibits and classes.

Dover, Delaware -- Hassan Najjar, the Executive Director of the Biggs Museum of American Art, once met a woman as she was leaving the sprawling three floor art space.

She had been exploring the art, paintings, woodwork, furniture and rotating displays for several hours on her lunch break and was finally leaving for the day.

Hassan explains, "On her day off, she came here to spend the day with us. And she was surprised at how much time that she actually was here for. She told me she really needed this."

The lady, a local baker, told him she really needed that diversion. And it is quite a time sink to spend a day at the Biggs, exploring 1700s American art all the way up to today.

They call it the Biggs. The museum is big on family friendly programs and community engagement. They host initiatives like the First Saturday Family Creative Studio, book clubs, and art that showcases local veterans and students.

Hassan says, "I think it's a place where you can think creatively and be creative. I don't think people often think about how often they really need to use that creative muscle. It's like any other muscle in your body. If you don't use it, you lose it."

The crowds that come through this gem in Dover's downtown, leave with a host of things to think about and ponder.

"What I like for people to leave with is maybe something they didn't know before, some surprise or delight maybe even a bit of whimsy that brightens their day."

And it's free to visit thanks to the cooperation of the Dover Federal Credit Union.

For more information, please visit them at https://www.thebiggsmusuem.org.