TechOWL Community Space is an open door to assistive technology for people with disabilities

Stepping into the \"TechOWL\", in Philadelphia, people can learn about assistive technology, or get involved with their shareable equipment.

Philadelphia, Pa -- In North Philadelphia, a community resource has their doors open for people with disabilities to find support.

At the "TechOWL" Community Space, they have assistive technology on display, and shareable equipment for those who may need it.

"As an organization, we've been around for over 30 years. We serve...people with disabilities, their families...to help them learn about, experience, and explore all kinds of assistive technology devices," said Assistive Technology Specialist, Alanna Raffel.

"We just opened this community space a little over a year ago. Having this space means that we can gather people more. Having these open public hours has been a big change for us and an important piece of what we do in this space," she continued.