Pasadena nonprofit won't need to cancel annual Thanksgiving event thanks to community donations

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena nonprofit Union Station Homeless Services was at risk of canceling its annual holiday event to provide food for those in need - due to a shortage in food.

But once the community learned of this need, they rallied around the nonprofit and donations started pouring in. Now, the event can go on as planned.

"It's one of the most beautiful things about our community - they just step up when there's a need," said Mario Galeano with Union Station Homeless Services.

For more information about the Dinner in the Park event, visit www.ushs.org/dinner-in-the-park.

