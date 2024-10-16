Pennsylvania community names its streets after Phillies World Series heroes

WILLOW STREET, Pennsylvania -- It's a long drive to center field for one community in Pennsylvania where any Phillies fan would love to live.

Willow Street, Pennsylvania has a development where four streets are named after the heroes of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies World Series team.

Rollins Lane, Utley Place, Howard Drive and Hamels Court are the four streets, all connected to each other, honoring the infield of the Champion team.

John Randolph is the man behind the naming of the streets. The real estate developer out of Wilmington, Delaware is a lifelong Phillies fan. When the opportunity to name a few streets came up, he jumped at the idea to honor his heroes.

"When you enter this community to come on Rollins Lane, flip onto Utley Place, and leave on a long Howard Drive."

The roads mimic the famous 6-4-3 double play that so many fans, Randolph included, witnessed during that championship run.

"To name streets after a team that captured the minds of the city for so long is really special. Anyone who drives through the community will know why it started that way."

He's named streets for other people over the years too, but that Phillies team resonated with him, his family, and so many fans over the years.

"Baseball brings people together, brings families together. I've got a daughter and two sons who followed me to games for many years. They've enjoyed growing up with it."

And the fans that live in the community enjoy growing up with it too. Nick Colon lives on Rollins Lane with his girlfriend.

"I've been living here three years, living on Rollins Lane. Jimmy isn't even my favorite player, Ryan Howard is. We were supposed to move into a house on Howard but didn't know we would be on Rollins until a week before!"

Randolph has another development in Souderton, PA which honors one of the pitchers of the World Series team, Jamie Moyer. Moyer grew up in Souderton.

He has ideas floating in his head to honor the next Phillies team to win a World Series, which he and Phillies Nation is hoping is sooner rather than later.

Of course, like many fans, he'll cross that road when he gets to it.