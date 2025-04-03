Take a step back in time at the Pottsgrove Manor

Pottstown, Pennsylvania -- The Pottsgrove Manor was built in 1752 for John Potts, his wife Ruth and their 13 children. Potts was a highly successful ironmaster who is also the founder of Pottstown. His home is an incredible piece of architecture.

It would have been considered absolutely massive back in the 1700's and is still huge today. The staff members at the manor conduct tours year-round. There are also family fun events that immerse you into the time period when the Potts inhabited the home.

The displays give visitors a look into the Potts lifestyle as well as the free, indentured and enslaved workers quarters.