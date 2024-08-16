Soup dumplings at Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao has some amazing soup dumplings at their new East Village location.

The restaurant started as a mom-and-pop shop in 2006 in Flushing, Queens.

Due to their popularity, over the past 18 years, they have expanded and even been nominated as a Michelin-recommended Shangai-nese food for nine years in a row.

Soup dumplings are steamed buns that are filled with a gelatin broth with meat steeping in a savory soup, and then it is wrapped in dough skin.

"I think what makes our soup dumplings so special is our name, Nan Xiang. The origin of this countryside in Shanghai which is the origin of soup dumplings," said Tyler Meng, marketing manager.

They say that dumplings are a symbol of love and happiness.

"Our signature dish is actually called a Lucky 6 Dumplings. It offers a wide arrange of different types of flavors of dumplings in a colorful skin," Meng said.

"So we mentioned the classic, Nan Xiang pork broth as well as crab paste, crab, and pork. We have innovative ones like chicken soup dumplings, black truffle soup dumplings, scallion pork dumplings and gourd luffa dumplings, which is tailored for the vegetarian diners," Meng said.