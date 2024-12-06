Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University

Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University in New Jersey!

Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University in New Jersey!

Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University in New Jersey!

Student engineers build and race off-road vehicles at Rowan University in New Jersey!

GLASSBORO, New Jersey -- The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) at Rowan University's College of Engineering gives students a hands-on opportunity to build and compete with off-road vehicles.

As juniors, students design the car and begin the building process. Then, they perfect it as seniors. At the South Jersey Technology Park, they can test drive it on an off-road course.

Students also get the chance to travel with the car and compete against other clubs.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website and Facebook page.

