Sending off 'Sailor Jack,' legendary owner of historic Manhattan bar

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan -- Back in October, a special gathering was held to remember an old pal in Hell's Kitchen who passed away.

"Sailor" Jack Ertl was the owner of Rudy's Bar and Grill for more than 30 years.

Jack Ertl blended in with the customers he loved to serve.

"Jack knew me my entire life and was the grandfather I never had," one man said.

Jack traveled the world, but his home for 78 years was Rudy's Bar on Ninth Avenue.

It is known for its Baron von Swine statue and free hot dogs with each drink.

"Whether a person has three dollars in their pocket or they're a multi-millionaire - Rudy's is the place for you," said Nils Hagstrom, manager of Rudy's Bar and Grill.

The bar's owner for the past few decades had his first drink there at 17. He became known as "Sailor Jack".

He went on to the Merchant Marines and then to be the chief engineer at Exxon before buying Rudy's and deciding not to change the name.

"He said, 'Dan, I don't want the bar to be about me. I want the bar to be about the people who are drinking there,'" said longtime friend Danny DePamphilis.

"When I was in college about 20 years ago - Jack came up with me and he was drinking beers with me all night and slept on my college dorm couch you know - that's just the type of guy he was. Lots of energy," Hagstrom said.

Sailor Jack was certainly interesting and worldly but ironically his favorite beverage was simply a beer.

He had his last beer at Rudy's on his birthday in the summer of 2023.

"We have his ashes here he's gonna stay here in Rudy's Bar. And he will be remembered. Rudy's will continue on. That was Jack's wishes," DePamphilis said.

Jack died over the summer at 95 years old, but not before filling the cups and hearts of so many.

"He showed me how to be a good human," Hagstrom said.