Senior citizens learn to play piano courtesy of talented teenager

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The halls of the Maplewood at Princeton are being filled with the sweet sound of seniors achieving a childhood dream or rediscovering a long-lost passion.

All the magic happens thanks to 15-year-old Pranayaa Jeyaraman, a Woodbridge Academy Magnet School student teaching seniors a few tricks on the piano.

Jeyaraman was inspired to become a volunteer instructor after seeing her cousin doing the same thing.

Watch the video above to hear from her and a couple of the seniors who are now making music come alive at their fingertips.