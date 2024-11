Shohei Ohtani makes rare speech in English at Dodger celebration rally

Shohei Ohtani, who usually speaks in his native Japanese, thanked fans in English during the celebration rally at Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shohei Ohtani, who usually speaks in his native Japanese, thanked fans in English during the celebration rally at Dodger Stadium.

"This is so special," he said to a roaring crowd. "I'm just so honored to be here and to be part of this team. Congratulations, Los Angeles, thank you fans!"

Ohtani's dog Decoy was spotted on the double decker parade bus celebrating with the team.