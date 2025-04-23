SoCal man who gave Pope Francis shoeshine in Mexico shares stories of unique bond with pontiff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How did a Southern California man end up with a pair of shoes and a cap that once belonged to Pope Francis? It all started with a shoeshine.

"We became friends after I did that," said Noel Diaz, the founder of the Spanish-language Catholic network El Sembrador Nueva Evangelización TV and Radio, also known as ESNE.

That gesture on a 2016 flight to Mexico was just the beginning.

"Months later, I got an email from the pope saying, 'I was impressed about what you did in the airplane and I would like you to come if you want to visit me,'" he recalled.

Diaz had the opportunity to visit Pope Francis twice, and both times were unforgettable moments.

"First thing he'd always tell me, 'Are you going to shine my shoes today again?'" said Diaz with a smile. "For me ... besides the pope ... he was like a dad too."

The clothing items symbolize Diaz's roots. Growing up in Tijuana, Mexico, shoe shining is how he earned enough money to buy his first communion outfit.

Despite not bringing his cleaning kit on his last trip in 2024, Pope Francis gave him his own shoes as gift.

"At that time ... it's like, 'Why is he, you know, so nice in that sense?'" wondered Diaz. "I could perceive that now as like ... 'I might not see you again, and so I have those shoes,' It's been a tremendous blessing, my relationship with him."

After the pope's death on Monday, Diaz said his legacy is his kindness.

"His message was not too much politics. Is this going to help the people that are in need? That should be the church, and to me, the legacy," said Diaz.

Diaz is set to head to Rome for the pope's funeral on Saturday.