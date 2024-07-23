Popular Chicago restaurant, Avec, has a unique connection to "The Bear"

Get an exclusive look behind the counter at Avec, a longstanding Chicago establishment featured on FX's "The Bear."

Get an exclusive look behind the counter at Avec, a longstanding Chicago establishment featured on FX's "The Bear."

Get an exclusive look behind the counter at Avec, a longstanding Chicago establishment featured on FX's "The Bear."

Get an exclusive look behind the counter at Avec, a longstanding Chicago establishment featured on FX's "The Bear."

CHICAGO -- Set in Chicago, it's no surprise that "The Bear" leaned on a number of influential Chicago establishments to draw inspiration. Perhaps most notably, Avec served as a major inspiration for the show and was even featured in episode three of season two.

Restaurateur and founding partner of One Off Hospitality, Donnie Madia, talks about his work with Avec and his connection to the show, where he not only made a cameo but also inspired a major character. Madia recalls his surprise when he learned that Uncle Jimmy, played by Oliver Platt, is "loosely based on [ himself ] ."

Madia works closely with the kitchen staff at Avec, including head chef Dylan Patel, who has been with Avec since he was nineteen.

"The first couple weeks were a struggle, but, you know, the people there, the food, everything. Service just kind of enveloped me and I got addicted to it," Patel explains of his early days in the restaurant industry.

As for which character on the show Patel sees himself in, he says Sydney speaks to him most.

"I think they got a lot of stuff right. Syd, for me, our paths were very similar. Entering a restaurant and working your way through the ranks, there's a big drive behind all of the cooks here," he explains.

"I'm a big fan of The Bear [ ... ] it's a true love letter to this beautiful city we live in," adds Madia. Given the inspiration Avec has had on the show, it's clear that the feeling is mutual.

You can now stream all episodes of FX's "The Bear" on Hulu.