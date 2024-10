'The Four Heartbeats' become lifelong friends during transplant journeys

Meet 'The Four Heartbeats,' four strangers in need of new hearts who became the best of friends during their time in the hospital.

Meet 'The Four Heartbeats,' four strangers in need of new hearts who became the best of friends during their time in the hospital.

Meet 'The Four Heartbeats,' four strangers in need of new hearts who became the best of friends during their time in the hospital.

Meet 'The Four Heartbeats,' four strangers in need of new hearts who became the best of friends during their time in the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- They came from different towns, different backgrounds, and are at different stages of life.

But the one thing they each needed was a new heart.

They became friends during their months-long stay at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Together, they went on walks and took breaks in the game room to play on the Nintendo Wii.

One by one, they each got a new heart, but never stopped supporting one another.

Watch our video to see their heartwarming story.