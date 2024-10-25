The mansion that inspired Walt Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' is in Pennsylvania

The Harry Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe attracts history buffs and Disney fans alike.

See the mansion that inspired Walt Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion'

See the mansion that inspired Walt Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' The Harry Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe attracts history buffs and Disney fans alike.

See the mansion that inspired Walt Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' The Harry Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe attracts history buffs and Disney fans alike.

See the mansion that inspired Walt Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion' The Harry Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe attracts history buffs and Disney fans alike.

JIM THORPE, Pennsylvania -- The Harry Packer Mansion attracts history buffs and Disney fans alike.

Built in 1874, the Victorian mansion served as the inspiration for Disney's "Haunted Mansion".

The bed and breakfast features 12 guest rooms, each named after members of the Packer family, including Harry's original bedroom.

Some guests have reported ghostly encounters, adding to the mansion's allure.

Ideal for romantic getaways, the mansion offers a cozy atmosphere and weekend activities, such as murder mystery shows.