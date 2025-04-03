UPS driver honored for 55 years of safe driving

Marine Corps veteran George Lodovico was recognized for an incredible 55 years of safe driving for UPS in his hometown.

Marine Corps veteran George Lodovico was recognized for an incredible 55 years of safe driving for UPS in his hometown.

Marine Corps veteran George Lodovico was recognized for an incredible 55 years of safe driving for UPS in his hometown.

Marine Corps veteran George Lodovico was recognized for an incredible 55 years of safe driving for UPS in his hometown.

VINELAND, New Jersey -- George Lodovico spent four years in the Marine Corps, then more than a half-century behind the wheel driving for UPS in Vineland.

He first started with the company in December of 1963 to help with the Christmas rush.

Since then, he's worn a number of hats at the company. And ultimately, he's logged 55 years of safe driving.

Those who achieve milestone years within the UPS company are inducted into the 'Circle of Honor.'

84-year-old Lodovico was celebrated at a ceremony surrounded by his past and present co-workers.

With no formal plans to retire, he still looks forward to leaving for work at 2:30 in the morning.