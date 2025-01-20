Warhammer 40K: A galactic gaming experience that's a 'Battle for Salvation'

WEST HARRISON, New York -- In West Harrison, New York, a group of dedicated gamers is deciding the fate of the galaxy-one tabletop game at a time.

At the West Harrison Recreation Center, players gather every Monday night for Warhammer 40K, a thrilling game of strategy and imagination.

"Warhammer is the ultimate game of toy soldiers," says Bobby Sinnott, president of the tabletop gaming group Battle for Salvation. "If you try it once, you're going to fall in love with it."

Warhammer 40K, which has been around since the 1980s, is seeing a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to upcoming media adaptations, including an Amazon Prime series starring actor Henry Cavill.

With video games, novels, and an expansive lore, the Warhammer 40k universe is thriving. The game, set in the 41st millennium, pits humans, aliens, and other races against each other in a galaxy-wide war.

What sets Warhammer 40K apart is its hands-on nature. Players build and paint their own miniatures-some armies consist of just 20 figures, while others may have 70 or more, depending on the faction chosen. Once assembled, the pieces are taken to the battlefield for intense, strategic battles.

Battle for Salvation isn't just about Warhammer 40K. While the game is a centerpiece, the group also enjoys a variety of other tabletop games. The group, now entering its 19th year, got its name from its early days gathering at a Salvation Army. In addition to weekly meetups, Battle for Salvation hosts several large gaming tournaments throughout the year, attracting hundreds of players to each event.

For anyone interested in joining the fun, the group can be reached via their website, Facebook, or Discord. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a curious newcomer, the Battle for Salvation is always looking for new players to join their weekly battles.

