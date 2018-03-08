Videos released of suspect in Manhattan Beach sexual assault

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Manhattan Beach police released surveillance videos on Thursday of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a teenage girl last week. The man is still at large.
Police said the man came up behind a 16-year-old girl walking with two friends Friday night in the 300 block of Valley Drive, shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
One of the other girls began punching the suspect until he released her, and all three girls ran home and called 911.
Shortly before 10 p.m. that same night, Manhattan Beach police received a call of a man exposing his genitals in the area of 35th Street and Flournoy Road.
New footage shows the suspect in his car. The vehicle appears to have two Uber stickers attached to the windows. The suspect is seen driving on both Valley Drive and Flournoy Road.
He is described as a middle-eastern or Asian man with dark skin, between 20-30 years old, who was wearing a red and black flannel shirt. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan with Uber stickers.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call (310) 802-5133.