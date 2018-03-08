Videos released of suspect in Manhattan Beach sexual assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Manhattan Beach police released surveillance videos on Thursday of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a teenage girl last week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Manhattan Beach police released surveillance videos on Thursday of a sexual assault suspect who attacked a teenage girl last week. The man is still at large.

Police said the man came up behind a 16-year-old girl walking with two friends Friday night in the 300 block of Valley Drive, shoved her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

One of the other girls began punching the suspect until he released her, and all three girls ran home and called 911.

Shortly before 10 p.m. that same night, Manhattan Beach police received a call of a man exposing his genitals in the area of 35th Street and Flournoy Road.

New footage shows the suspect in his car. The vehicle appears to have two Uber stickers attached to the windows. The suspect is seen driving on both Valley Drive and Flournoy Road.

He is described as a middle-eastern or Asian man with dark skin, between 20-30 years old, who was wearing a red and black flannel shirt. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan with Uber stickers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call (310) 802-5133.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultassaultteenagerteenagerssurveillance videoManhattan BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect sought in sexual assault of teen in Manhattan Beach
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News