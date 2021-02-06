Viggo Mortensen does triple duty in front of and behind the camera in new movie 'Falling'

HOLLYWOOD -- Viggo Mortensen has a new movie, "Falling." He wrote it. Directed it. Starred in it. He even composed the score! And it was a very personal movie for Viggo because of the subject matter: dementia.In "Falling," Mortensen plays a man dealing with the dementia of his father. He started writing the story after he watched his own mother battle with dementia for a couple of years before she died. And he'd witnessed other cases before that. But in this case, he's dealing with a father, played by Lance Henriksen, who was never the most loving of dads and even with a fading memory, still disapproves of his son being gay. You get a wide range of emotions here: anger, pain, heartache."There's also love," said Mortensen. "But it's a hard journey to remember that love and try to remember bonds that are now broken. They weren't always broken. They weren't always broken and maybe they can be recovered. And if it feels authentic, even if it's disturbing, I think audiences appreciate that. That was our goal."Mortensen chose veteran actor Henriksen to play his ailing father...and Lance took the assignment very seriously."I thought, okay, I got a guy that cares about what I do. And he understood that I didn't want to act it, I wanted to live it! And it was an incredible experience," said Henriksen. "No one gets through this life unscathed. And so he's damaged. He's lonely, angry, stubborn, and afraid. All those things.""The excellence of his work and the bravery of it, the layers, the subtlety of it," said Mortensen. "I think this performance by Lance Henriksen will stand the test of time."