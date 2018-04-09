Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother murdered in Hyde Park apartment

Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night in honor of a 78-year-old mother who was murdered in her Hyde Park apartment last week. (KABC)

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night in honor of a 78-year-old mother who was murdered in her Hyde Park apartment last week.

Freddie Brandon was beaten to death on March 30, and the killer ransacked her home. Firefighters responded to a call of a woman in cardiac arrest in the 5900 block of West Boulevard. When authorities got on scene, they determined the deceased victim had been assaulted, police said.

"All they stole was my mom's life. They didn't steal nothing but her life," said the victim's daughter, Mia Brandon.

The vigil brought together members of Freddie's large family. She was a mother of seven children and had 19 grandchildren.

Loved ones said they are heartbroken over the vicious crime.

"This was a heartless, gruesome murder, and she didn't deserve to die like this. This woman was known and loved by everybody around here," said the victim's niece, Kimberly Moore.

Freddie's grieving family is asking for help to find the suspect, who remains on the loose.

"Heartless. Whoever did it is somebody's son, somebody's brother, somebody's uncle, somebody's father," Mia said. "Whoever you are, just turn yourself in, please."

Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD South Bureau.
