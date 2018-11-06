Vigil honors bicyclist killed in Claremont

CLAREMONT, Calif (KABC) --A vigil was held for a bicyclist who was killed when, investigators say, a driver intentionally ran her over in Claremont.
At the vigil, Betsy Hipple was comforted by friends after losing her life partner of nine years, Leslie Pray.
"She was a profoundly gentle soul," Hipple said. "I think I'll probably carry a sadness and have a gaping hole in my heart for the rest of my life."
The vigil was held at the spot where the 54 year old was hit and killed Saturday morning.
Police allege the 61-year-old driver, Sandra Wickstead, deliberately plowed into Pray.
Other cyclists said the driver had already tried to run into others on bicycles and police had been called before Pray was struck.
The crash happened along Mill Road, a popular route for cyclists. Pray had just started cycling again after 25 years.
Among the candles and flowers a white ghost bike serves as a memorial.
Wickstead remains in court on $2 million bail and is expected in court Tuesday.